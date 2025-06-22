US Issues Level 2 Travel Advisory for India Over Rising Crime, Terror Threats

The US Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for American citizens and workers residing in or planning to travel to India, citing a sharp rise in violent crimes, including rape, and an ongoing risk of terrorism. The advisory, reissued on June 16 as part of a periodic review, urges travelers to “exercise increased caution” while in the country.

“Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk. Violent crime and terrorism occur in India. Rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country. Violent crimes, including sexual assault, have occurred at tourist sites and other public areas,” the advisory stated.

The US government has warned that public places such as transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, and government facilities are particularly vulnerable to terror attacks, and advised Americans to remain alert and avoid large crowds. The advisory further recommends avoiding demonstrations, which can turn violent without warning.

The Trump administration has specifically emphasized safety concerns for women travelers, cautioning against traveling alone and encouraging heightened vigilance, especially in remote areas or after dark. “Female travelers have reported harassment and assault, even in urban areas,” the advisory noted, adding that US citizens should consider using registered transport services and avoid isolated routes or poorly lit areas.

The advisory also touches on regional variations in security, urging travelers to check for area-specific alerts, especially for Jammu & Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and some Northeastern states, where travel is discouraged due to militant activity and civil unrest.

The Level 2 designation does not restrict travel but urges Americans to take increased precautions, remain informed about local developments, and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier for the US Embassy to assist them in emergencies.

The advisory comes amid a broader reassessment of travel safety across South Asia, and follows similar alerts issued for neighboring countries. Indian authorities have yet to officially respond to the updated US travel notice.