US Grants India 6 Months Waiver From Sanctions on Chabahar Port Project

New Delhi: India on Thursday confirmed that it has received a six-month exemption from the US on American sanctions related to Iran’s Chabahar Port, effective until April next year, bringing major relief to New Delhi. India plays a key role in operating the strategic Iranian port, which provides direct sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.

At the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is “studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies,” adding that India’s decisions “naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market.” He also noted that India continues to work with the US toward a bilateral trade pact.

The latest US waiver ensures that Indian firms involved in the Chabahar Port’s development will not face American sanctions for the next six months. New Delhi has also been promoting the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), linking Russia and Central Asia with Iran and India.

The US had earlier announced plans to revoke exemptions granted in 2018 for Chabahar operations, effective September 29, as part of its broader pressure campaign on Iran. The US State Department said at the time, “Consistent with President Trump’s maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime, the Secretary of State has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025.” It further warned that anyone operating the Chabahar Port or engaging in related activities “may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA.”

The reinstated waiver marks a diplomatic success for India, reaffirming US acknowledgment of Chabahar’s importance for regional connectivity and stability.