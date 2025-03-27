US Embassy cancels 2,000 visa appointments in India

The US Embassy in India cancelled as many as 2,000 visa appointments on the grounds of fraudulent activities. The Embassy said that officials identified major violations in the appointment system that occurred due to 'bots'.

The scheduling privileges of the associated accounts has been suspended.

Further, the embassy also said that it practices zero-tolerance policy towards agents and fixers.

"Consular Team India is cancelling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies," the US Embassy wrote on X.

"We will continue our anti-fraud efforts. We have zero tolerance for fraud," it mentioned.

On February 27, Delhi police registered a case against several visa and passport agents after the US Embassy flagged a visa fraud.

The agents reportedly deceived the US government submitting forged documents to secure visas for applicants.

The embassy conducted an internal investigation and made a list of 30 agents linked to several IP addresses, believed to be associated with visa consultants, document vendors, passport delivery services and education consultants. The probe is still underway.

Significantly, the Trump administration deported thousands after assuming power, as part of his pledge to tighten US border security.