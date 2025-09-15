 Top
US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch in Delhi for Talks on Bilateral Trade Deal

PTI
15 Sept 2025 4:32 PM IST

Visit seen as precursor to sixth round of negotiations stalled after US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods

US trade negotiator Brendan Lynch arrives in New Delhi for discussions on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, with talks aimed at reviving negotiations stalled by Washington’s steep tariff hike on Indian exports.

New Delhi: US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving here late on Monday for a day-long talk on the proposed India-US bilateral trade deal, according to a senior commerce ministry official. Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.

"Tomorrow's talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations," the official said. The US chief negotiator is expected to reach India tonight. Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.
He oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners. India's exports have been affected following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on shipments to the US.
( Source : PTI )
