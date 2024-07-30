UK schoolgirl wins silver for Team India at European Informatics Olympiad

London: A 17-year-old schoolgirl from London has won a silver medal for Team India in the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI) in the Netherlands, where the Indian squad registered its best-ever performance with 2 bronze medals and one honourable mention.

Aanya Goyal, a pupil at Alleyn's School in Dulwich, was up against the top coders from across 50 countries at the prestigious international competition for young women interested in computer science which concluded in Veldhoven over the weekend.

The mathematics enthusiast used her problem-solving mindset to come up with innovative solutions to crack a series of challenges set for the teams.