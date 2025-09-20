Trump’s USD 100K H‑1B Fee To Hit Indian Professionals

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on companies sponsoring new H‑1B visa applicants, in a move aimed at restricting immigration to “very highly skilled” workers and protecting American jobs.

The H‑1B visa allows U.S. firms to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. India, which accounted for 71% of all H‑1B approvals last year, is expected to be most affected by the fee hike. China accounted for around 11.7% of approvals.

The steep fee is expected to increase costs for companies, potentially curbing the inflow of Indian talent, impacting visa renewals, and complicating permanent residency applications. Experts warn that the move could slow U.S. innovation while benefiting countries like India, which may retain more skilled professionals.

Gold Card visa programme introduced

Trump also announced a “Gold Card” visa programme, requiring individuals to pay USD 1 million and companies USD 2 million to qualify. The programme is aimed at attracting top-tier professionals who can generate employment and boost economic activity in the U.S.

Reactions and concerns

The proclamation drew criticism from American lawmakers and community leaders. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called it a “reckless attempt to cut America off from high-skilled workers.” Asian-American immigration leader Ajay Bhutoria warned it could jeopardise the U.S. technology sector’s competitive edge and hurt startups reliant on diverse talent.

Immigration attorneys have advised H‑1B visa holders and their families currently abroad to return before midnight on September 21, 2025, or risk being stranded. Companies like Microsoft have reportedly instructed employees on H‑1B visas to avoid travel and return immediately before the deadline.

Implications for Indian tech professionals

Top Indian companies like TCS (5,505 H‑1B approvals in 2025), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523) and Tech Mahindra Americas (951) stand to be affected, along with major U.S. tech firms including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Google, and Deloitte. The proclamation cites abuse of the H‑1B system, particularly by IT outsourcing firms, and alleges replacement of American workers with lower-paid foreign labor.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted that the programme will now focus on “extraordinary people at the very top” who can create businesses and jobs for Americans, adding it could generate over USD 100 billion for the U.S. Treasury.

The H‑1B fee increase is set to apply to individuals entering the U.S. after September 21, 2025, and may affect renewals and new applications alike, except in cases deemed in the U.S. national interest.