Prada Faces Backlash Over Kolhapuri Chappals on Milan Runway
Luxury brand showcases traditional Indian sandals without credit, sparking cultural appropriation debate
Prada’s recent Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan has ignited debate in India after featuring footwear closely resembling the traditional Kolhapuri chappals — without any mention of their Indian origins. The iconic leather sandals, handcrafted for centuries in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur region, appeared on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion runways but were not acknowledged for their cultural significance.
The show, held at the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada, was designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Titled “a shift of attitude,” the showcase emphasized contradiction and rebellion through bold sartorial choices — from oversized leather jackets paired with briefs to suits matched with neon turtlenecks. Among the 56 ensembles, sharp-eyed viewers spotted models wearing flat, strappy leather sandals unmistakably similar to Kolhapuris.