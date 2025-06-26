Prada Faces Backlash Over Kolhapuri Chappals on Milan Runway

While fashion enthusiasts applauded the overall presentation, many Indian designers and critics expressed disappointment over the omission. “It’s disheartening to see our crafts celebrated globally without credit,” said fashion historian Ritu Sethi. “Kolhapuris are not just sandals — they are a living tradition, made by artisans whose skills have been passed down for generations.”

On social media, users accused Prada of cultural appropriation, arguing that luxury brands often borrow from traditional aesthetics while failing to acknowledge their roots or support original makers. Others called for the need to protect indigenous crafts through stronger geographical indication (GI) tags and global awareness.

This is not the first time Indian styles have influenced Western fashion without due credit. But for many, the Kolhapuri controversy underscores a larger issue: the invisibility of India’s artisanal heritage in global narratives, even when it walks down the world’s most influential catwalks.