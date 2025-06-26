 Top
Prada Faces Backlash Over Kolhapuri Chappals on Milan Runway

26 Jun 2025

Luxury brand showcases traditional Indian sandals without credit, sparking cultural appropriation debate

Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 show featured Kolhapuri-style chappals with no mention of their Indian origin, drawing criticism.

Prada’s recent Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan has ignited debate in India after featuring footwear closely resembling the traditional Kolhapuri chappals — without any mention of their Indian origins. The iconic leather sandals, handcrafted for centuries in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur region, appeared on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion runways but were not acknowledged for their cultural significance.

The show, held at the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada, was designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Titled “a shift of attitude,” the showcase emphasized contradiction and rebellion through bold sartorial choices — from oversized leather jackets paired with briefs to suits matched with neon turtlenecks. Among the 56 ensembles, sharp-eyed viewers spotted models wearing flat, strappy leather sandals unmistakably similar to Kolhapuris.

While fashion enthusiasts applauded the overall presentation, many Indian designers and critics expressed disappointment over the omission. “It’s disheartening to see our crafts celebrated globally without credit,” said fashion historian Ritu Sethi. “Kolhapuris are not just sandals — they are a living tradition, made by artisans whose skills have been passed down for generations.”

On social media, users accused Prada of cultural appropriation, arguing that luxury brands often borrow from traditional aesthetics while failing to acknowledge their roots or support original makers. Others called for the need to protect indigenous crafts through stronger geographical indication (GI) tags and global awareness.

This is not the first time Indian styles have influenced Western fashion without due credit. But for many, the Kolhapuri controversy underscores a larger issue: the invisibility of India’s artisanal heritage in global narratives, even when it walks down the world’s most influential catwalks.

