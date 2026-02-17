PM Modi to Visit Israel Next Week: Benjamin Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel next week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.

Netanyahu described the relationship between the two nations as a “tremendous alliance” and said the leaders will discuss multiple areas of cooperation. The visit will be Modi’s second trip to Israel after his landmark 2017 tour, when he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

Netanyahu also said several countries are approaching Israel for defence technology following its recent military experience and advances in high-tech and deep-tech sectors. He noted Germany’s leadership had shown interest in investing significant funds in Israel’s defence industry.

Last month, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar confirmed that an invitation had been extended to Modi and preparations were underway, with official dates to be announced later.

Azar described India-Israel ties as strategic and said 2025 had been a productive year marked by ministerial engagements, a bilateral investment treaty, security agreements, and progress toward a free trade agreement and financial protocols. Counter-terrorism cooperation remains a key pillar of the partnership, he added.

The visit comes ahead of a February 19 meeting of the Board of Peace initiative, linked to a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by the UN Security Council and expanded beyond its original scope. The initiative is associated with a plan proposed by Donald Trump, with dozens of countries reportedly invited to participate.