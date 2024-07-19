Over 200 stranded Indians escape from Bangladesh through Meghalaya check post

Guwahati: Over 200 Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese, mostly students stranded in Bangladesh due to ongoing unrest following a countrywide protest against job quota in Bangladesh have crossed over to India through Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya.

Informing that Meghalaya government was in touch with the Bangladesh high commission to facilitate safe return of Indians from neighbouring country, state government sources said, “About 202 Indians stranded due to sudden outbreak of violence have crossed over to India via Dawki so far.” Ion said, “All possible measures have been taken for the safety of the students. The situation is under control but the government is maintaining a watch.”

The official said that 198 of the 202 are students and 67 are from Meghalaya. “Other students who crossed over include students from Nepal [101] and Bhutan [seven]...the remaining 23 are from other states of the country and four are tourists.”

The official said the state government was in touch with the Bangladesh high commission and the Land Port Authority to facilitate a safe return of Indians.

The state government has also appointed additional police superintendent Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and land port executive Thomas (+91 84150 60802) as nodal officers to facilitate the evacuation and rescue of people from Meghalaya.

A helpline (1800 345 3644) has been set up.

It is significant that Bangladeshi authorities have cut mobile internet services in parts of the country on Thursday.

Security sources claimed that hundreds of students from Meghalaya were pursuing medicine, engineering, and other allied professional courses in Bangladesh. Security sources admitted that more students are still stranded in Bangladesh. “We are also trying to extend help to the students through diplomatic channels ,” security sources said.