Om Birla, Misri To Attend Bangladesh PM Swearing In Ceremony

New Delhi, Dhaka: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new prime minister Tarique Rahman on February 17 at Dhaka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed inability to attend the event, invitation for which was extended to him on Saturday evening, given the prescheduled visit of French President Emmanuel Macron next week.

However, in a bid to reset its ties with Dhaka, the Indian government has decided to send the Speaker and the FS. Shortly after the result of Bangladesh elections were announced PM Modi called up Mr Rahman congratulating him on the BNP's victory, calling it a sign of public trust in his leadership, and reaffirmed India's commitment to a "democratic, progressive, and inclusive" Bangladesh.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” Mr Modi said on Friday after the results came in.

Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor of the interim government has sent invitation to 13 countries, including India to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by Mr Rahman. The other countries invited for the event are China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan.

BNP foreign policy adviser Humayun Kabir described the outreach as a "goodwill gesture" to prioritise regional diplomacy. "The region is important to us. It is an important part of foreign policy of Tarique Rahman (to make) this region (an) influential region."

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on February 17 at the National Parliament complex's South Plaza, a deviation from the tradition of the ceremony being held at the presidential palace. However, the President would administer the oath to the new cabinet at Bangabhaban, dates for which are yet to be finalized.

The Constitution requires the cabinet oath-taking ceremony to be followed by the swearing in of new parliament members. Earlier on Saturday, one of Rahman's key aides, said the existing scenario made things a little complicated.

"The speaker of the last parliament is supposed to administer the oath of office to the MPs, but she resigned and is living in an undisclosed location while the deputy speaker is in jail," he said. In these circumstances, he said, the President might select someone to administer the oath and "the Constitution kept a provision for that".

Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power, Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, said, asserting that the two nations should work together for "mutual benefit".

Mr Kabir, at the same time, stressed that the onus lies on India to recognise the changed political reality in Bangladesh after the BNP's resounding electoral mandate.

"The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of the BNP," Mr Kabir said. He described Mrs Hasina, who fled to India after 2024's August uprising, as a "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 people.

Mr Kabir urged the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by Mrs Hasina or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh. Mr Kabir highlighted the recent cordial phone call between Mr Modi and Mr Rahman, where the Indian PM extended an invitation for Mr Rahman to visit India at a convenient time.

"India must not be seen as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty. Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume. We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit," he added.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.