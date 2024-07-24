New UK foreign secretary reaches New Delhi for first official visit; FTA on agenda

Kolkata: With a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on the agenda, new British foreign secretary David Lammy reached New Delhi on Wednesday in his first official visit to India after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government came to power in the UK on July 5.





Economic, domestic and global security will be at the heart of his two-day tour to India to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership, according to a statement from the British High Commission.

During the visit, Mr Lammy “will push for a reset of the UK-India partnership including through reinforcing the UK’s commitment to securing a FTA that will benefit both economies. He will tell his Indian counterpart that he wants to drive forward greater growth for both countries.”





Mr Lammy said, “India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations is the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham. We have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security.”

He added, "I am travelling to India in my first month as Foreign Secretary because resetting our relationship with the Global South is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home."





Mr Lammy will also galvanise support for accelerated action on the climate crisis with India as an indispensable partner – driving forward the clean energy transition and creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses. He will further discuss partnering on Indian-led global initiatives to build clean power access, climate resilience in the global south and small island states.

He will underscore the importance of the Living Bridge between the UK and India. It represents the 1.7 million people with Indian heritage that have made their home in the UK and make an exceptional contribution to British life.



In a visit to India’s third largest technology company, the British foreign secretary will meet business leaders to highlight how the UK and India are working together on shared ambitions such as cutting-edge science to encourage innovation, boost trade, and improve the livelihoods of working people in both countries.

Mr Lammy will also hold high-level talks with members from the Indian government including Indian external affairs minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He will reiterate the extraordinary contribution of British Indians, saying that they enrich the UK’s social and economic landscape and are the epitome of modern Britain.



Mr Lammy will say that we must harness this and unlock the potential of the new UK-India partnership, so we can deliver prosperity not just for the people of India and the UK but for the rest of the world.



Later the British foreign secretary will travel on from India to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Laos where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health.