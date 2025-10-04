Modi Lauds Trump's Efforts In Bringing Peace in Gaza

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the efforts being made by the United States of America President Donald Trump to bring peace and stability in Gaza. He said indications by Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages mark a significant step forward.

In a social media post, PM said India welcomes such moves and will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace in the region.

“We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” PM said in a post on X.

The statement comes shortly after Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his 12-point plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack. Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

On Tuesday PM had said Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace between the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region.

“We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace,” PM had said in a post on X which was shared by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

Hamas on Friday night accepted certain parts of Trump's Gaza peace plan, including ending the war, Israel's withdrawal, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives, aid and recovery efforts, and opposition to Palestinian expulsion from the territory after Trump threatened Hamas to accept his peace plan by Sunday, 6 pm (US time) or face "all hell".