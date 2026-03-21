Modi Calls Iran President, Pushes De-Escalation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Id and Navroz greetings. During the telephonic conversation, Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, stating that they threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. He also appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country.

“Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

This was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and the Iranian President since the conflict began on February 28. On March 12, President Pezeshkian had briefed Modi on the situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments. The Prime Minister had expressed concern over the evolving security situation and reiterated that issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Since the conflict in West Asia began, Modi has been engaging with several global leaders, stressing the need for de-escalation. He has spoken with leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia.

Earlier, Modi spoke with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, during which they exchanged Eid greetings and discussed regional security concerns. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s solidarity with Qatar and condemned attacks on the region’s energy infrastructure. He also thanked Qatar for supporting the Indian community and expressed hope for peace and stability. Both leaders affirmed the importance of safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi also held discussions with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the situation in West Asia. “Condemned attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in the region, underscoring their adverse impact on global food, fuel and fertiliser security. Reiterated the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked His Majesty for his continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain,” he said.

In his conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Modi said both nations support unhindered transit of goods and energy. During talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, he highlighted the need for de-escalation and early restoration of peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

In his interaction with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, both leaders stressed prioritising dialogue and diplomacy for restoring peace and stability. “Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts in facilitating the safe return of thousands, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” the Prime Minister said.



