Kangana Ranaut Slams Zohran Mamdani Over Alleged Anti-Hindu Stance

His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri , a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in Newyork, she married Mehmood Mamdani ( Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani… https://t.co/U8nw7kiIyj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 26, 2025

His mother is Mira Nair, one of India’s best filmmakers, a Padma Shri awardee, and a beloved daughter born and raised in great Bharat but now based in New York. She married Mehmood Mamdani, of Gujarati origin and a celebrated author. Ranaut pointed out that their son, Zohran, “sounds more Pakistani than Indian,” questioning, “whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It’s the same story everywhere.” On a different note, Kangana added, “met Mira ji on a couple of occasions, congratulations to the parents.” “Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani may be hoping to be the mayor of New York one day, but he doesn’t have my vote (if that matters),” Ranaut wrote, adding that his alleged anti-Hindu views are “a concern for all proud Sanatanis.” While Mamdani has not responded to her remarks, Ranaut's tweet has stirred debate online, with users divided over her comments. Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and representative from Queens, has previously supported causes such as Palestinian rights and has participated in protest movements, which some critics have interpreted as controversial. This isn’t the first time Kangana has taken a strong stand on issues related to religion, nationalism, or international figures, and her latest comments continue that pattern as she establishes her political presence.



