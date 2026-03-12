Jaishankar Spoke To Araghchi, Raises Shipping Safety: MEA

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the safety of shipping and energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing on Thursday.

The briefing was held following a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, a key route for global oil trade. External Affairs Spokesperson Jaiswal said the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region.

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," Jaiswal said. The MEA today also confirmed that around 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, seafarers, professionals, business people, and pilgrims, are currently in Iran and are being assisted amid safety concerns in the country.

Jaiswal said that several of these individuals, particularly students, have already left Iran and returned to India. Others, including students and pilgrims based in Tehran, have been shifted to safer locations and cities within the country. "We've had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims. Several Indian nationals, mostly students, left the country and reached home. We have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country," he said.

"We are assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there take commercial flights to return home. We are providing help with visas and facilitating land border crossings," Jaiswal said. He added that multiple Indians have approached the mission for help in crossing into neighbouring countries safely and have been successfully supported in doing so. The MEA spokesperson urged all Indian nationals desiring to leave Iran via land routes to strictly follow the advisory issued by the Indian embassy.Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Iraq today has confirmed a fatal maritime incident involving an international vessel, stating that "a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member lost his life."In a series of posts on X shared on Thursday regarding the incident on March 11, the mission detailed the status of the remaining personnel following the strike.

It confirmed that "the remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place" as regional waters continue to see heightened volatility.The hostilities are part of a broader surge in regional violence following joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Turkey's Anadolu Agency released footage showing a "foreign oil tanker" completely engulfed in flames near the Umm Qasr port after a suspected Iranian attack.

India has expressed grave concern over the escalating danger to its citizens and commercial interests. This follows a previous attack on the Thai vessel Mayuree Naree, which was bound for India when it was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. In a sharp rebuke, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia."

The MEA highlighted that "precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost" as the "intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing."