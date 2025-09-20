Irish Leaders’ Condemnation Reassures Indian Community

London: Ireland leadership's condemnation of attacks on Indians has sent a message of reassurance and comfort to the community, said Indian Envoy to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, in a meeting with John Lahart TD, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade. The meeting came in the backdrop of an Embassy advisory issued last month urging Indian citizens to take "reasonable precautions for their personal security following a series of racially aggravated attacks.

Ambassador Mishra said, "The powerful and categorical condemnations of incidents of attacks on Indians by President Higgins, Deputy Prime Minister Harris, Minister of Justice and Garda Commissioner have sent a much-needed message of reassurance to the community in Ireland as well as their families back in India," a press release issued by the Indian mission on Friday said.

Lahart spoke affectionately about the Indian community in Ireland, including Indian professionals living in his constituency in a meeting with Mishra on Thursday. Mishra expressed gratitude to Lahart for his support to the Indian community and India-Ireland ties.

Lahart added he attaches high priority to further strengthening bilateral ties with India, the press release posted on social media said. Mishra also lauded the overwhelming expression of solidarity that the government, the political leadership, the common people and the state agencies have extended to the community in the wake of recent spate of misdirected attacks, the statement said.

Mishra also briefed Lahart about the significant growth of bilateral trade and multi-faceted engagement between the two countries. The Ireland India Council postponed its annual India Day celebrations last month amid security concerns for the community, with Irish President Michael D. Higgins among those condemning the despicable attacks involving Indian workers and professionals based in Ireland.