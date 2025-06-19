Iran’s identity as a Shia-majority nation is closely tied not only to its religious and political evolution, but also to its deep-rooted historical connections with India—especially with the Awadh region in Uttar Pradesh, home to one of India’s largest Shia populations.

Cities like Lucknow, Barabanki, and Jaunpur have long been strongholds of Indian Shia culture, known for their grand Muharram processions, Imambaras, and theological institutions. Every year, thousands of Indian Shias travel to Iran and Iraq for pilgrimages to revered Shia shrines in Mashhad, Najaf, and Karbala.

Among these cross-cultural ties lies a remarkable genealogical connection between India and Iran. The grandfather of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, was born in India. Sayyed Ahmed Musavi Hindi hailed from Kintur village in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh and was a religious scholar of repute.

In the early 1800s, Sayyed Ahmed migrated from India to Najaf, a major centre of Shia learning in Iraq. Around 1834, he moved permanently to the town of Khomein in Iran, where his descendants would eventually rise to political prominence. He retained the surname 'Hindi' throughout his life as a mark of respect for his Indian roots. He passed away in 1869 and is buried in Karbala.

His son, Mostafa, became the father of Ruhollah Khomeini, who was born in 1902 in Khomein. Khomeini would go on to lead the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew Iran’s monarchy and established a theocratic republic. His leadership, shaped by religious doctrine and populist outreach, altered the course of Iranian and Middle Eastern history.

A 1983 CIA analysis noted that Khomeini’s rise was deeply linked to his ability to inspire mass support through audio sermons and revolutionary messaging, which resonated strongly with Iran’s working class and rural population.

The legacy of this Indian-Iranian link continues to be acknowledged quietly in both countries, highlighting centuries of spiritual, cultural, and familial ties that transcend modern political boundaries.