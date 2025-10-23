Indian Trucker Arrested Over Deadly California Chain-Reaction Crash

A 21-year-old Indian man, an illegal immigrant in the US identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly causing a deadly chain-reaction crash that killed three people and injured several others, according to reports.





Yet another deadly truck crash.

Oct 21, 2025 – Ontario, CA.

21-year-old driver. DUI drugs. Killed 3 people.

Same truck was logged just four days earlier heading north on I-5 near Shasta Lake.

Easy to trace the equipment.

Same truck was logged just four days earlier heading north on I-5 near Shasta Lake.

Easy to trace the equipment.

Impossible to stop bad carriers still running freely.





The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on the westbound 10 Freeway, Ontario. The Punjab-origin truck driver has been arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, causing damage to eight cars in the fiery crash.