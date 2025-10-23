Indian Trucker Arrested Over Deadly California Chain-Reaction Crash
The Punjab-origin truck driver has been arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, causing damage to eight cars in the fiery crash
A 21-year-old Indian man, an illegal immigrant in the US identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly causing a deadly chain-reaction crash that killed three people and injured several others, according to reports.
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on the westbound 10 Freeway, Ontario. The Punjab-origin truck driver has been arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, causing damage to eight cars in the fiery crash.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
