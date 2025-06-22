Indian Student Arshpreet Singh Dies in Fiery Truck Crash Near Perth

A 23-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Arshpreet Singh Khakhra, died in a devastating crash on the outskirts of Perth, pushing Western Australia’s road toll to its highest level in more than a decade. Originally from Tarn Taran in Punjab, Arshpreet was an international student working as a truck driver when his white Volvo truck veered off the Great Eastern Highway near Old Northam Road in Wooroloo around 8:15 am on Tuesday.

The truck reportedly crashed through a barrier, overturned, and burst into flames, believed to have been triggered by a fuel tank explosion. Emergency responders, including three ambulance units and both career and volunteer firefighters, arrived swiftly but found Khakhra trapped in the burning wreckage. He was declared dead at the scene.

Horrific footage from the crash site showed the truck torn apart and severely charred. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Western Australia Police’s Major Crash Investigation Unit has appealed to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.