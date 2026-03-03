Indian Missions Step in as UAE Airspace Closure Disrupts Flights

New Delhi: Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf region have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers following widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia. The Embassy of India in Kuwait said it remains “fully engaged” in supporting Indian nationals affected by the disruption.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated that its officials are in regular contact with stranded passengers and are closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities, hotel managements and airlines to provide necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways announced that all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 pm (UAE time) on Wednesday, March 4.

In an operational update, the airline said some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict safety approvals. “Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so,” the airline said, urging passengers to check flight status on its website and ensure their contact details are updated.

Etihad added that guests holding tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel up to March 7 may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights up to March 18. Refunds are also being offered to affected passengers.

Budget carrier SpiceJet reported several flight cancellations from the UAE due to the airspace closure.

In a separate statement, Akasa Air said it will operate select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and 4 following a comprehensive safety review. The airline announced services on the Mumbai–Jeddah and Ahmedabad–Jeddah routes on specified dates, clarifying that operations remain subject to prevailing conditions.

However, Akasa Air said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 4. “The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said, advising travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Adding to relief measures, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said that IndiGo will operate special flights from Jeddah to India to facilitate stranded passengers.

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with safety assessments guiding the gradual resumption of flight operations.