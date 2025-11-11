India-US Trade Deal: India Firm On Protecting Farmers' Interests

New Delhi: A day after meeting with the US business delegation, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India will not compromise with the interests of farmers, dairy and workers in its trade deals. Besides, he said that India is also looking for new markets such as Russia for the country’s fishery sector, which is facing issues due to the steep tariffs in the US.

The minister’s statement comes after meeting a US business delegation led by Utah Senate President Stuart Adams on Monday. “Both India and the US discussed collaboration in areas like artificial intelligence, clean energy, minerals, academia and research, biotech and more,” Goyal said.

While addressing the Udyog Samagam 2025, the minister also pointed out that India is working on a fair, equitable and balanced trade deal with the US. “The trade deal with the US can happen tomorrow, it can happen next month, it can happen next year... But as a government we are preparing for any contingency” he added.

Meanwhile, in another CII event, Goyal said that offering visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment can be considered to patients from countries such as the US. “The idea about a visa on arrival is a good idea. We will pursue that. For many countries, we allow visas on arrival. Both these can be considered, let’s say for the United States, most of the European countries,” he said

The minister further suggested that the CII has to work on the idea and share with the government. “Off course one has to look at what the certifications will be and which are the countries for which we can allow that,” he added.