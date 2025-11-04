India Sends 20 Tonnes Of Relief Material For Jamaica And Cuba After Hurricane Melissa
India's humanitarian aid to Jamaica and Cuba
An Indian Air Force flight dispatched from India on Tuesday to deliver 20 tonnes of
humanitarian aid for the hurricane-hit Jamaica and Cuba, External Affairs Minister
(MEA) S Jaishankar said. Sharing the details in a post on X, the EAM said that
the relief material includes Aarogya Maitri BHISHM Cube, rehabilitation support items,
food & daily utilities, medicines, medical equipment, power generators, shelter
support and hygiene kits.
"Dispatched 20 tonnes each of HADR relief materials for Jamaica and Cuba in the
aftermath of #HurricaneMelissa. @IAF_MCC flight carrying aid including Aarogya
Maitri BHISHM Cube, rehabilitation support items, food & daily utilities, medicines,
medical equipment, power generators, shelter support and hygiene kits has departed
from New Delhi today. India stands with our Global South partners in the face of such
natural disasters and will assist our friends in recovery and reconstruction," he wrote.
Hurricane Melissa has left at least 50 people dead in the Caribbean as it finally
moves away after devastating communities in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba, with
authorities warning that the death toll could rise further, Al Jazeera reported.
According to Al Jazeera, the hurricane struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm on
Tuesday, causing widespread destruction. More than 60 per cent of the island remains
without power, and nearly half of the water systems are offline.
Jamaica's Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon said that while 19 deaths have
been confirmed, credible reports suggest up to five additional fatalities may be
identified.
Cuba reported no deaths as of Friday but faced severe flooding after more than
735,000 people were evacuated from the eastern part of the island. The Cauto River
overflowed, forcing emergency workers to conduct rescues using boats and military
vehicles in waist-deep floodwaters. Some areas received up to 380mm (15 inches) of
rainfall, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Experts have said that Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms ever
recorded in the region, was made four times more likely by human-induced climate
change, according to a study by Imperial College London, as reported by Al Jazeera.