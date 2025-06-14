India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Iran Amid Israel's Strikes

Tehran: The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact details and advised Indians here to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country."The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109," the Indian Embassy in Iran on Friday posted on X.

ADVISORY (As on 14 June 2025)



*In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://t.co/033m9pwvDj).



*Please… — India in Israel (@indemtel) June 14, 2025

The embassy in another post advised all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme.