India-Germany partnership a strong anchor in turbulent times: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the strategic partnership between India and Germany, which he said has emerged as a "strong anchor" at a time when the world is going through an era of tensions and uncertainity.

He further said that the relations between India and Germany are not "transactional" in nature but rather "transformational".

During the 7th Inter-Governmental Consultations, PM Modi emphasized the transformational relationship, focusing on cooperation in defence, technology, and sustainable development.

"The world is going through an era of tensions, conflicts and uncertainty. In the Indo-Pacific Region, there are serious concerns regarding the rule of law and freedom of navigation," PM Modi said during his address.

"In a time like this, a strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor. This is not transactional relations, this is a transformational partnership of two capable and empowered democracies," the Prime Minister said.

Lauding Germany's "Focus on India Strategy" PM Modi said, "I am delighted that to expand and elevate our partnership, we are taking several new and important initiatives and moving from 'Whole of Government' to an approach of 'Whole of Nation'..."

"This is your third visit to India, and fortunately, this is the first IGC of my third tenure. In a way, this is the triple celebration of our friendship. In the last IGC in Berlin in 2022, we made important decisions for our bilateral cooperation," PM Modi said.

"In two years, there has been encouraging progress in various sectors of our strategic relations. Increasing cooperation in areas like defence, technology, energy, green and sustainable development have become symbols of mutual trust," he said.

The IGC, is a biannual meeting involving ministers from both countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that PM Modi and German Chancellor held the 7th Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) today.

"Both leaders comprehensively reviewed the progress made in - Strategic Partnership in the areas of defence, security, technology and innovation, energy, green and sustainable development. To expand and elevate India and Germany relations, new initiatives in areas of AI, semiconductors, clean energy were taken."

"PM welcomed Germamy's 'Focus on India' strategy and the progress made between India and Germany in education, skilling and mobility," Jaiswal said.

Earlier today after PM Modi met with the German Chancellor at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, he took to his social media platform X to post, "Welcomed my friend, Chancellor Scholz, to my residence in New Delhi. Glad to be meeting him and discussing a diverse range of issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship. Our nations have a strong track record of developmental cooperation and we look forward to building on this in the times to come.

PM Modi and the German Chancellor inagurated the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024.

Addressing the conference PM Modi emphasised the potential for a fruitful partnership between the two nations and affirmed, "When India's dynamism and Germany's precision meet, when Germany's engineering and India's innovation meet and when Germany's technology and India's talent meet, it ensures a better future for the world, including the Indo-Pacific."

He further highlighted India's growth and stated, "This is the time and correct time to get involved in India's growth story,"

PM Modi outlined India's growth pillars at the conference and also emphasised the pivotal role of AI, which stands for Artificial Intelligence and 'Aspirational India' as described by PM Modi in the conference.

"India stands on the four strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data. Talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure are the tools of India's growth," he said.

"To drive them all, one strong force is there in India--AI Aspirational India and Artificial Intelligence--this double power is there in India... India is working on the needs of the future world," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India is hosting the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business after a gap of 12 years. Simultaneously, he said the CEO Forum is convening, and navy is conducting joint exercises.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also urged for collective action by countries to do whatever they can to bring about political solutions to resolving global conflicts, including Russia-Ukraine and West Asian crises, based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

"Let us do whatever we can to bring about political solutions to these conflicts. Solutions that are based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter...," Scholz said while addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business .

Scholz's remarks come amid rising tensions in regions in the Middle East, South China Sea, and East China Sea. He warned that a successful Russian invasion of Ukraine would have far-reaching repercussions on Europe's borders, compromising global security and prosperity.

"If Russia is to succeed in its illegal brutal war against Ukraine, there would be repercussions far beyond Europe's borders. Such an outcome would endanger global security and prosperity as a whole," the German Chancellor said.

This marks Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021. (