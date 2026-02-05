India Aids US to Crack Down on Illegal Drug Trafficking

Washington DC: The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Thursday said it collaborated with Government of India law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and dismantle dangerous criminal organisations involved in illegal drug trafficking operations.

The DEA, with the cooperation of the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, announced the seizure of more than 200 website domains linked to an India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCO) operating within the United States and allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses. The network tied to these illegal online pharmacies has been under investigation by the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division since 2022.

Beginning January 27, 2026, DEA field offices across the United States conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of four individuals, along with the issuance of five Immediate Suspension Orders (ISO) and one Order to Show Cause (OTSC), administrative actions taken against DEA registrants to protect public health and safety.

Under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the DEA regulates the handling, storage and distribution of controlled substances in pharmacies. The law stipulates that pharmacies may dispense controlled substances only upon receipt of a valid prescription issued for a legitimate medical purpose by a licensed practitioner.

Investigators determined that operators of the online pharmacies and their associates were illegally dispensing and shipping diverted medications without valid prescriptions to customers across the United States, violating the CSA and breaching safeguards designed to protect patients.

During the probe, the DEA identified thousands of customers who purchased medication through these websites and has sent more than 20,000 letters seeking public information to support the ongoing investigation.