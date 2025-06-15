Going Back Happily..: UK Couple's Final Video Before Deadly Air India Crash

Ahmedabad: “Going back happily, happily, happily calm,” said British national Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek in a video he posted on social media before boarding the ill-fated Air India flight to London from the Ahmedabad airport. The post on June 12 was his last as he perished with 241 others when the Boeing 787-8 (AI171) crashed into a complex of a medical college moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Fiongal was travelling with his husband, Jamie Meek, and it turned out to be the couple's last trip. The video shows the happy couple saying, “We are in the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India,”

In the same post, the couple engages in a happy banter, and Fiongal chuckles, saying, “Don't lose your patience with your partner. Going back happily, happily, happily calm.” In another video shot a day before the crash, Fiongal talks about their stay in India and their last night in the country. “It's our last night in India, and it's quite a mind-blowing thing that has happened. We are going to put all this together and create a vlog about the whole trip,” he said.

The vlog, which sadly would never materialise. Jamie's Instagram profile describes him as a spiritual practitioner and yoga teacher, the director and head of events at Wellnessfoundry. It also describes him as Fiongal's husband and dad to Fairfax, their dog. On his social media profile, Fiongal describes himself as a fashion designer-turned-spiritual adviser in demand.

The British High Commission declined to share details about the couple and whether their family members had arrived in India to provide DNA samples. In response to the queries sent by the PTI, the British High Commission said it does not comment on individual cases.



