EAM laments persecution of minorities continuing unabated in Pakistan

New Delhi: Flagging 10 incidents of attacks against Hindus in Pakistan in February alone, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said the persecution of minorities continues unabated in the neighbouring country.

Replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour, Mr Jaishankar told the Parliament that New Delhi is tracking "very closely" the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and making its position "well known", but cannot change the "fanatical and bigoted mindset" of a neighbour.

Mr Jaishankar informed the Lower House about 10 incidents involving attacks on Hindus in Pakistan in the month of February. “Seven of these incidents related to abduction and forced conversion, two other cases related to abduction and one in which there was ‘police action’ against students celebrating Holi,” the foreign minister said.

The external affairs minister further informed the House that there were also three cases related to atrocities against members of the Sikh community. “In one case, a Sikh family was attacked. In another case, a Sikh family was threatened for reopening an old Gurdwara and yet another case involved the abduction and conversion of a girl from the Sikh community,” he said, adding that two other cases involved members of the Ahmadiyya community and another case in which a Christian person of unstable mind was charged with blasphemy.

“India takes up such cases at the international level also,” the minister said.

Mr Jaishankar said that, like in Pakistan, the government tracks the welfare and well-being of minorities in Bangladesh as well.

“In 2024, we had 2,400 incidents relating to attacks on minorities and in 2025, 72 incidents. I have taken it up with my counterpart there. The foreign secretary also took it up when he visited Bangladesh. This continues to be a matter of concern for our government," he said, responding to another supplementary question.

Responding to a query on whether India plans "tough action" on the lines of earlier Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's stance against Pakistan, Mr Jaishankar said, “New Delhi is making its position ‘well known’ but ‘we as a government and a country cannot change the fanatical and bigoted mindset of a neighbour’.”

"Even Indira Gandhi could not do it," he remarked.