Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Hong Kong Due To Technical Issue

PTI
16 Jun 2025 12:24 PM IST

Pilot suspects technical snag shortly after takeoff; aircraft lands safely

An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi returned to Hong Kong on Monday after the pilot reported a suspected technical issue; all passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft is under inspection.

Mumbai: A Delhi-bound Air India bound flight from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue, according to sources. The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection, they said. The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST.

