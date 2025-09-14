British Sikh MP Condemns Racially Aggravated Sexual Attack in West Midlands

London: British Sikh member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill has condemned a sexual attack on a Sikh woman, which the West Midlands Police said it was investigating as a racially aggravated crime.Preet Kaur Gill took to social media to express her shock at the horrific attack at Oldbury in the Sandwell area of the West Midlands region of England.

On Friday, the West Midlands Police issued an appeal for information on the attack which was reported to the force on Tuesday as officers confirmed it was being treated as a racially aggravated assault.

"I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she 'does not belong here,'" said Preet Kaur Gill.

"She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community," she said. The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston said many of her constituents had been contacting her to express their fear.

"I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred," she said.

Her statement came after fellow Labour MP for Smethwick, Gurinder Singh Josan, said the "truly horrific attack" had left the victim traumatised and appealed for anyone with information to assist the police in investigating the "hate crime."

The police said it was called on Tuesday morning after the woman, in her 20s, reported being sexually attacked at Tame Road, Oldbury. Two white male suspects are said to have targeted the woman and made a "racist remark" during the attack.

"We're investigating after a woman reported to us that she had been raped in Oldbury in what we are treating as a racially aggravated attack," West Midlands Police statement said. "The woman has told us that a racist remark was made to her during the attack. We are currently treating it as an isolated incident," the statement added.

The police said they are keen to speak with anyone in the area who may have seen the two suspects. One of them is said to have a shaved head, heavy build and was reported to be wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt and had gloves on. The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

"We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other enquiries well under way," said Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police.

"We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible. Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area," she said.

Sikh Youth UK and Sikh Federation UK said they support the victim and her family after the "brutal attack." A local gurdwara, Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, organised a public meeting on Friday to discuss vigilance and safety measures for members of the community.