Australian Aboriginal Fashion Brand Kirrikin To Make Indian Debut on Oct. 28

New Delhi: Celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of First Nations Australians, the Australian High Commission, in collaboration with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will present a landmark fashion showcase on 28 October. The showcase will feature the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, a Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader.

Capturing the essence of Australia and embodying the spirit and creativity of Indigenous art, Kirrikin transforms hand-painted First Nations artworks into striking luxury clothing. Designed in Australia and crafted in Noida, Kirrikin represents a success story of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, said sources in Australian High Commission.

The word “Kirrikin” holds special meaning for the Wonnarua people, translating to “Sunday’s best clothes.” The term traces back to the original language recorded by missionaries in Australia during the 1820s and has become a symbol of the label’s commitment to revitalising the language of the Wonnarua people.

“This event is a powerful celebration of the creativity, resilience, and cultural richness of Australia’s First Nations peoples. Kirrikin’s journey exemplifies the strength of trade and cultural exchange under the Australia–India partnership. We are proud to bring their designs to the runway in Delhi in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India,” said Philip Green OAM, the Australian High Commissioner to India.

Reflecting on the milestone, Amanda Healy, founder of Kirrikin, said: “Celebrating this collaboration with the Australian High Commission and the Fashion Design Council of India is a proud moment for Kirrikin. Bringing First Nations fashion, art, and storytelling to India is an honour, and this showcase highlights the creativity and powerful voices of Indigenous Australian designers.”

The evening will also include traditional music and dance by First Nations performers.