PM: 2026 to be ASEAN-India Maritime Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually addressed the India-ASEAN Summit being held in Malaysia. In his address, the PM said that the India-ASEAN partnership has seen steady progress even in this era of uncertainties. He added that this strong partnership is emerging as a robust foundation for global stability and development.

The theme of this year’s ASEAN Summit is `inclusivity and sustainability. The PM said, This theme is clearly reflected in our joint efforts, whether it is digital inclusion or ensuring food security and resilient supply chains amid current global challenges. India fully supports these priorities and is committed to advancing them together.”

The PM added that India has stood firmly with its ASEAN friends in every disaster. “Our cooperation in HADR, maritime security, and the blue economy is growing rapidly. In view of this, we are declaring 2026 as "ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. At the same time, we are steadily advancing our cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security. We will continue to work together to preserve our shared cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties,” Mr Modi said.

PM underlined that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN. “I am confident that the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 will build a bright future for all of humanity. Alongside all of you, India is committed to working shoulder to shoulder in this direction,” he added.

While saying that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world’s population, the PM reiterated that they only share geography but are also bound by deep historical ties and shared values.

“We are companions in the Global South. We are not only commercial partners but also cultural partners. ASEAN is a cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy. India has always fully supported ASEAN centrality and ASEAN’s outlook in the Indo-Pacific,” the PM mentioned.

Philippines is India's country coordinator for this Summit. Timor-Leste has joined the grouping as the newest member of ASEAN.

Mr Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, who passed away on Friday. The PM said her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations.