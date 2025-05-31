World No Tobacco Day 2025: The Toxic Truth Behind Shiny Packaging

Every year, May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day, highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine use. The 2025 WHO theme, "Bright Products. Dark Intentions. Unmasking the Appeal," exposes the tobacco industry's deceptive tactics to glamorize toxic products, especially targeting children with fruity flavors, colorful packaging, and influencer marketing on social media to foster addictive behavior.

In India, tobacco is a major public health issue. The 2016-17 Global Adult Tobacco Survey reports 267 million adult tobacco users, about 29% of those over 15. India, the second-largest producer and consumer of tobacco, offers cheap, accessible products, including smokeless forms like gutkha, khaini, zarda, and betel quid, as well as bidis, cigarettes, and hookah.

Tobacco use among youth is alarming. The 2019 Global Adult Tobacco Survey found 8.4% of students aged 13-15 use tobacco, with 11.4% smoking cigarettes, 17.2% smoking bidis, and 24% using smokeless tobacco before age seven. A joint WHO and STOP report, “Hooking the Next Generation,” reveals how the industry targets youth with trendy, benign-looking products in 16,000 flavors like mango, mint, or bubblegum, packaged to resemble tech gadgets or candy, masking lifelong addiction risks.

India has banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, including e-cigarettes, and created online platforms to report sales and advertising violations. However, stronger enforcement and awareness among parents and teachers are needed. Tobacco-related diseases cost India Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2017-18, covering healthcare and productivity losses.

The 2025 campaign, “Bright Products. Dark Intentions. Unmasking the Appeal,” urges people to see beyond flashy packaging and recognize health risks. WHO encourages joining the “Be Smart, Don’t Start” campaign to build a tobacco-free future for the next generation.





Written by: Prabhash Kumar, University of Hyderabad, Intern.