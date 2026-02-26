How These Hyderabad’s NGOs are Building an Inclusive, Equitable Future

Hyderabad: The 2026 World NGO Day theme, “Restoring Dignity Through Inclusion,” underscores a powerful truth that dignity isn’t just a quality of life for a few , but a fundamental human right for all citizens.

It calls on governments, civil society, and local organisations to ensure everyone, whether its a child or person, is treated with respect and provided with opportunities to thrive. This mission resonates strongly in Telangana’s capital region, where several Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) are helping to create a real impact on the ground.

Collaborative efforts between the state government and NGOs highlight how inclusion can reshape education. The Telangana State Education Department signed Memorandums of Understanding with six prominent organisations, including EkStep Foundation, Prajwala Foundation, Physics Wallah, Khan Academy, Pi Jam Foundation, and Educate Girls, to bring free, tech-enabled learning to government schools, offering digital tools, STEM content, competitive exam coaching, and safety education to students regardless of background.

Beyond education, grassroots NGOs in Hyderabad fulfill dignity through inclusion in diverse fields. Organisations like DEEP Trust work on education, healthcare access and women’s empowerment, especially in underserved communities.

Adhya Educational Society uses innovative pedagogy to support children from economically disadvantaged environments.

Long standing NGOs like Friends of Snakes Society promote conservation and community awareness, demonstrating inclusion also extends to ecology and working towards saving snakes from extinction in the urban areas.

Meanwhile, Kriti Social Initiatives fosters education, women’s livelihoods and digital literacy in urban slums.

Another NGO, Marpu Foundation is a volunteer-driven NGO focused on building a better world through everyday people power. Aligning its mission with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, it addresses poverty, hunger, health, education, gender equality, and environmental sustainability. Operating in 39 locations across 15 states, Marpu partners with 221 CSR companies and is backed by over 90,000 donors, making it one of India’s highly regarded and impactful nonprofit organisations.

In city's dynamic civil society, NGOs are critical partners in building a more inclusive, equitable future.