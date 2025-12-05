World Book of Records Fetes Nitish’s 10th Oath as CM

NEW DELHI: The World Book of Records, London, on Friday recognised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s milestone of being sworn in as chief minister for the 10th time.

Sharing the news on X, Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Jha wrote, “It is a matter of great joy and pride to share that the World Book of Records, London, has recognised the extraordinary milestone achieved by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, who has taken oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time.”

He described the achievement as a “truly rare distinction” in India’s democratic journey. Nitish Kumar first assumed office in 2000 but stepped down within seven days after failing to secure a majority in a floor test.

Jha added that the organisation’s commendation acknowledges Nitish Kumar’s “unwavering public service, stable governance, and the enduring trust reposed in him by the people of Bihar.” He said that leading a state across ten terms is not just a personal achievement but “a historic moment for Bihar and a testament to its democratic strength.”

According to his post, the World Book of Records intends to formally include Nitish Kumar’s name in its global listings to honour this “unmatched accomplishment.” Jha added, “This is a proud moment for Bihar and a tribute to a leader whose steady commitment continues to guide the state’s progress.”

Since returning to power in 2005, Nitish Kumar has remained in office, barring a brief period of less than a year when he handed over the role to Jitan Ram Manjhi after the JD(U)'s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. His political journey has seen alliances with both the NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc (Mahagathbandhan), ultimately culminating in ten terms as chief minister.

On November 20, Nitish Kumar was sworn in for his record 10th term at a grand ceremony in Patna, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several NDA chief ministers and senior alliance leaders.

Despite his long run in office, he is not among the top five longest-serving chief ministers in India. He ranks eighth, behind Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Jyoti Basu (West Bengal), Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh), Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram), Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh) and Manik Sarkar (Tripura).