Work on flood canal under KLIS project comes to a halt

Work to build the flood canal to supply an additional third tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) have come to a halt due to the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage and seepage of water in the Sundilla barrage at Annaram.Sources said that contractors stopped the work due to non-payment of bills by the BRS government. Besides, there is uncertainty over what the Congress government would do, in view of the damage to the KLIS structures and alleged irregularities in their construction.More than half the work has been completed, from Ramadugu mandal to Varadawelli cross regulator of Boinapally mandal.The BRS government had taken up the works two years ago at an estimated cost of around `150 crores to supply water to Ramadugu, Gangadhara and Boinapally mandals, covering a distance of 23 km and running adjacent to the 130-km Sriramsagar Project (SRS) flood flow canal from Ramadugu to the Mid Manair Dam.Works on the new flood canal were taken up in two phases — from Ramadugu mandal to Sriramulapally covering 14 km and Sriramulapally to Boinapally mandal for 9 km. The canal is to be 30 metrs dep and 80 metres wide.Officials of the irrigation department alleged that the contracting agencies had stopped the work after the code of conduct for the Assembly elections came into force. When they were asked to restart the work after the elections, they demanded payment of pending bills.The BRS government acquired around 600 acres from local farmers but did not pay relief and rehabilitation (R&R) packages to some of them.