Work Now for Congress Win in LS Polls to Get Tickets for Local Body

Adilabad: The Congress high command has said the second-rung leaders' ability to bring votes for the party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections will be a criterion for fielding them in future for the MPTC, ZPTC, Sarpanch and district-level nominated posts.

Many leaders are pinning hopes on party tickets to contest in the local body elections and for nominated posts after the Congress came to power in Telangana.

The move is aimed at activating the party cadre and second-rung leaders, involving them fully in the present election campaign and make them responsible for ensuring the Congress candidate's victory in each LS constituency.

Assembly and mandal-level coordination committees will be constituted soon to intensify the election campaign.

A 1-lakh votes target was fixed for the party in charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy in the Adilabad assembly constituency.

The Congres has fixed the targets in terms of votes in respect of each assembly constituency by considering the extent of votes polled for the Congress candidates in the assembly elections.

There was nearly a 2.14 lakh vote difference between the Congress and the BJP in this parliament constituency in the 2023 assembly elections. Serious efforts are being made to bridge the gap at the booth and cluster levels.

The BRS got 4,65,476 votes, the BJP 4,48,961 votes and the Congress 2,51,886 votes in Adilabad LS constituency in the recent assembly elections. The BRS got 16,515 votes more than the BJP in this constituency.

Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka said tickets will be given to leaders in the local body elections based on the votes polled for the Congress in their respective areas and clusters in the present LS elections.

She said those who work for party candidate Atram Suguna’s victory will be given priority when candidates are selected for the local body polls.

The Congress party is conducting meetings with the cadre and second-rung leaders in all the seven assembly constituencies in the Adilabad LS region, as part of preparing the cadre for the Lok Sabha elections.



