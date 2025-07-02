Won't Accept 3-Language Policy Even in Future: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra government decided to withdraw orders on implementation of the three-language policy, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said they will not accept such a policy even in future.

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.



