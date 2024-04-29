Lok Sabha Polls: Women's Representation Remains Low in Telangana

Hyderabad: In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, women's representation continues to lag, with only six women candidates from major parties vying for seats. Among the prominent parties, including BJP, BRS, and Congress, the number of women in the electoral fray remains low.



The Congress party has nominated three women candidates, while BJP and BRS have fielded two and one respectively. Out of the total 51 candidates from major political parties, women make up a mere 12 percent.

Congress has fielded Patnam Sunitha Reddy for the Malkajgiri constituency and Kadiyam Kavya for Warangal and Athram Suguna for Adilabad. BJP's nominees include Komeplla Madhavilatha for Hyderabad and DK Aruna for Mahabubnagar parliamentary constiruency. BRS, on the other hand, has fielded Malothu Kavitha as its sole female candidate for Mahabubabad.



Reflecting on past Lok Sabha Elections, the trend of low female participation persists. In the 2014 elections, only one woman contested, K Kavitha from BRS, who clinched victory from Nizamabad. In 2019, while the number slightly increased, it remained inadequate. Kavitha contested from Nizamabad again and Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad, Renukha Chowdhury from Congress in Khammam, and DK Aruna from BJP in Mahabubnagar. Bangaru Shruthi from BJP also contested from Nagarkurnool.



