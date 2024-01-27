Women loses Rs 6 lakh in matrimonial fraud

Hyderabad: Police arrested one Maddugari Chandrakanth from Kurnool for duping a city resident of Rs 6 lakh through a matrimony site. The victim, who came in touch with Chandrakanth on the app in December 2023, fell for his emotional manipulation and deceit, police said.

Taken in by this, she lent him approximately `6 lakh to help him settle the IT-related issues. On receiving the amount, Chandrakanth cut off communication, and cited Covid restrictions. The victim discovered the fraud when verifying an ATM slip and filed a complaint against him.Chandrakanth, along with accomplice Natta Bhavani, operated a that defrauded people by offering them alleged business investments and jobs in Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, said cybercrime SI Sandeep Raj.Chandrakanth has cases in Gachibowli, Bellampally and Market police areas, all of which related to cheating.“We've noticed a worrying increase in cybercrimes, especially in matrimonial frauds. We particularly urge women to be careful when using online platforms. Double check information and be cautious about money requests. It's important for everyone to be cautious,” said Sandeep Raj.