Women Health Workers Stage Dharna In Odisha’s Ganjam Over Pending Promotions

BHUBANESWAR: More than 300 women health workers in Odisha’s Ganjam district staged a dharna (sit-in) protest on Monday, demanding long-pending promotions. The workers assembled in front of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO)’s office and launched an indefinite demonstration to press for their demands.

The protesting workers alleged that while their counterparts in several other districts of the State have already received promotions, those serving in Ganjam have been left out.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, the protesters said the prolonged delay has led to widespread frustration among employees who have been serving in the public health system for decades.

According to the workers, repeated appeals and representations to the authorities have failed to yield any positive outcome so far. With no response from the administration, they said they were compelled to resort to agitation.

The women health workers announced that the protest will continue indefinitely until the administration addresses their grievances and clears the pending promotions. They urged the State government and officials of the Health Department to take immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure fair treatment for employees in the district.

“I have already completed 36 years of service and will retire on March 31. I am on strike along with my colleagues, demanding our promotion. We will call off the dharna only if we are accorded promotions as per our eligibility. We will continue the strike indefinitely and stop work unless our demands are met,” one of the protesters said.

Another worker said they have been performing crucial grassroots-level public health duties for years without receiving due service benefits.

“We conduct surveys on infant and maternal mortality rates, carry out birth and death registrations, work on non-communicable diseases and administer preventive vaccines in rural areas. While male workers are being promoted, we have been deprived of this basic service benefit,” she alleged.