Women Employees Can ‘Come Early, Go Early’ To Beat Peak-Hour Rush

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced a “Come Early, Go Early” policy for women government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), offering greater flexibility in office timings.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council during a special discussion marking International Women’s Day, Ms. Pawar said women employees would be allowed to report to work between 9.15 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. and leave earlier in the evening by the same number of minutes they arrive early, providing a flexibility of up to 30 minutes in their work schedule. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued a government resolution (GR) to implement the policy.

The move assumes significance in view of the severe overcrowding on Mumbai’s suburban railway network, the fastest and most affordable mode of transport in the MMR. During peak hours, commuters face considerable difficulty while boarding and alighting from trains in Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Navi Mumbai.

“In view of International Women’s Day, the government has taken an important decision for women government employees in the MMR. If they report to work earlier within the 30-minute window, they will be allowed to leave the office earlier by the same number of minutes in the evening. This decision will help reduce the inconvenience faced during peak-hour travel,” Ms. Pawar said.

The deputy chief minister also said that, on the lines of the Centre, the State government has sanctioned 180 days of maternity leave for women employees and allows up to one year of half-pay leave after maternity leave if required. “The purpose behind this decision is to respect motherhood while ensuring a balance between family responsibilities and service,” she said.

In her 20-minute speech, Ms. Pawar noted that several constructive suggestions were made by members during the discussion on women’s empowerment and assured the House that the government would positively consider them and take appropriate steps.

During her reply, Ms. Pawar became emotional while recalling her late husband, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying he had been preparing to present the State Budget this year. She also highlighted several initiatives aimed at women’s economic empowerment, including Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sakshamikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna and Lakhpati Didi. Platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart and Mahalakshmi Saras have been created to provide market access for products made by self-help groups, she said.

Addressing the issue of women’s safety, Ms. Pawar said that under ‘Operation Muskan’, an initiative to trace missing children, 14 drives were conducted between July 2015 and February 2026, during which 42,594 children were traced across the State. Under ‘Operation Shodh’, 5,066 women and 2,771 children have been traced so far.