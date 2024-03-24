Women Benefited Most Under YSRC: Jhansi

Visakhapatnam: Ruling YSRC’s Lok Sabha candidate from Visakhapatnam Botsa Jhansi has declared that women have benefited the most during the rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the last five years.

Addressing an election meeting in Tallavalasa under Bheemili assembly constituency on Saturday, she said all social welfare schemes have been targeted at women. This has resulted in women regaining their self-respect within their families.Jhansi slammed the opposition parties for neglecting women when their parties had been in power. She underlined that Jagan Mohan Reddy must be re-elected if the social welfare schemes targeting women and others are to continue.Speaking on the occasion, former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao asked people to chase away opposition parties, which are desperately trying to come back to power by making false promises to the people. He pointed out that the government has recently spent ₹25 crore on laying internal roads and construction of the Rythu Bharosa Kendram.District YSRC president Kola Guruvulu said YSRC has protected the interests of backward classes. Hence, BCs should ensure that YSRC wins with a huge majority in the ensuing elections.All the three leaders interacted with the people of Tallavalasa and surrounding areas. They inquired about their well-being and the welfare schemes they have been receiving.“Response from women in these areas has been good,’’ Jhansi told reporters.