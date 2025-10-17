Women Assault TTE Over Reserved Seats on Doon Express at Lucknow Charbagh

A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) was assaulted by women passengers on the Doon Express (13109) at Lucknow Charbagh railway station on Thursday night after confronting them for occupying reserved seats without tickets.

आजकल ट्रेन से जुड़े न्यूज बहुत viral हो रहे है



ये घटना है Dun express का .जब टीटीई दिवाकर मिश्र ट्रेन के स्लीपर कोच S3 मे टिकट चेकिंग कर रहे थे.



उस सीट पर दो महिलाओं जिसका टिकट नहीं था अनाधिकृत रूप से बैठी हुई थी.



The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on platform five when passengers complained that some women were sitting in reserved seats without valid tickets. TTE Diwakar Mishra approached the coach to verify their tickets and asked them to vacate the seats. The confrontation escalated when the women grabbed Mishra’s collar, threw hot tea at his face and neck, causing burns, and tore his shirt. His gold chain reportedly fell off during the scuffle. Fellow passengers and railway staff intervened to control the situation.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the spot shortly after being alerted. The injured TTE lodged a written complaint at the GRP Charbagh police station, following which a case was registered. A GRP inspector confirmed that Mishra had undergone a medical examination and statements from passengers were being recorded. The railway administration has also launched an internal inquiry. CCTV footage from the platform and station premises is being reviewed to identify the accused women, who, according to preliminary information, had boarded the train and occupied the reserved seats even before it arrived at Charbagh.





