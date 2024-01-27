Woman's Unidentified Body Found at Shivarampally Railway Station Footover Bridge

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman was found at a footover bridge at Shivarampally railway station early on Saturday, Kacheguda railway police said. The body of the victim, aged between 30 and 35 years, was noticed by a passerby at 2.30 am and he notified the Mailardevpally police.

Police went to the scene by which time railway police from Shivarampally had started inspecting the scene. “We suspect she might have died by suicide. Nothing was found in her possessions to identify her,” said Kacheguda railway police inspector M. Yellappa.

The victim’s picture has been circulated to nearby police stations and villages in an effort to identify her.