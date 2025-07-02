 Top
Woman Stabbed To Death By Lover In Odisha Lodge; Accused Surrenders

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
2 July 2025 7:37 PM IST

The crime came to light when the woman’s body was discovered in a pool of blood inside the lodge room: Reports

Grim Reconstruction: Accused Abhaya Maharana (right) reenacts the chilling sequence of stabbing his girlfriend 20 times during a police scene recreation in a hotel room — DC Image

BHUBANESWAR: In a gruesome act of violence, a 24-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her lover in Odisha’s Berhampur city after he allegedly suspected her of planning to marry someone else

Police sources identified the accused as Abhaya Maharana, who, driven by jealousy and suspicion, reportedly lured the victim to a private lodge under the pretext of meeting her. Investigators revealed that after allegedly engaging in physical intimacy, Abhaya launched a frenzied knife attack on the young woman, stabbing her nearly 20 times and killing her on the spot.

The crime came to light when the woman’s body was discovered in a pool of blood inside the lodge room. Soon after committing the murder, Abhaya reportedly walked into the local police station and surrendered, confessing to the brutal killing.

A forensic team was immediately dispatched to the scene for evidence collection, while police conducted a scene reconstruction to establish the exact sequence of events. Preliminary findings indicate that the murder was premeditated, fuelled by intense jealousy and emotional instability.

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves across Berhampur, leaving local residents horrified. The local police have registered a case of murder, and further investigation is underway to ascertain additional details, including the history of the relationship and any prior disputes.

Authorities have assured that the case will be dealt with sternly and that the accused will face the full force of the law.


