Woman Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Cave During Kartika Purnima Ritual in Odisha's Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: A dramatic rescue operation was carried out at Bhandarimal Hill under Jujumura block in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Wednesday after a woman got trapped inside a narrow cave during Kartika Purnima celebrations. The woman, identified as Sujata Meher, was rescued safely.

Sources said hundreds of devotees had gathered at the hill to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion. As part of the ritual, many devotees crawl through a narrow rocky passage believed to be sacred. While attempting to pass through it, Sujata got stuck midway, triggering panic among onlookers.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Odisha Fire Services rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of local authorities and villagers. Eyewitnesses said the cave’s confined space made the operation extremely difficult.

“People were seen praying for Sujata’s safety,” said an eyewitness. “After tireless efforts, firefighters managed to pull her out. She was later taken to Padiabahal hospital for treatment.”

The incident drew significant attention in the area, prompting local officials to consider regulating access to the cave during future religious events.