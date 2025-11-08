Woman Recalls Rejecting Zohran Mamdani on Hinge Over His Height

A woman’s light-hearted confession about rejecting New York’s newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani on a dating app over his height has gone viral, sparking laughter and debate across social media.

Fumble of the century pic.twitter.com/3eKmlL02eP — naomi (@lachancenaomi27) November 5, 2025

In a post that quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), the woman revealed that she once matched with Mamdani on Hinge, but decided not to pursue the connection because his profile listed him as 5’10” or 5’11”. She admitted she assumed he was probably closer to 5’9”, and chose to pass — a decision she now calls the “fumble of the century.”

“Imagine rejecting the future Mayor of New York because you thought he was too short,” she joked in the viral post, which has been shared thousands of times. Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and political scientist Mahmood Mamdani, was recently elected as New York City’s first South Asian mayor. Known for his work as a state assemblyman from Astoria, Queens, he has earned widespread recognition for his grassroots activism and progressive politics. The online confession prompted a wave of humorous reactions, with users jokingly calling it a “modern-day tragedy” and others praising Mamdani’s rise from “swipe-left to city hall.” Some users also used the moment to comment on dating culture’s obsession with physical traits. While Mamdani himself has not publicly responded to the viral post, social media users noted that the story offered a rare, humanizing glimpse into the private lives of public figures. What began as a casual dating anecdote has now become an internet sensation — one that underscores how even the smallest decisions can have unexpected twists when destiny, politics, and dating apps collide.



