Woman Pulls Revolver On Petrol Pump Employee After Altercation With Father In UP

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a woman brandished a revolver at a petrol pump employee following an alleged altercation with her father in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. The video of the incident, which took place on Sunday at an HP CNG petrol pump on Sandi Road, about two kilometres from Bilgram town, has gone viral on social media.

"इतनी गोली मारूंगी कि घरवाले भी पहचानने से इनकार कर देंगे"



UP के जिला हरदोई में एक कार में CNG भरनी थी। सेल्समैन से कार सवारों को नीचे उतरने को कहा। इस पर विवाद हुआ। महिला ने सेल्समैन के सीने पर रिवॉल्वर तान दी।



महिला अरीबा खां, हुस्नबानो, एहसान खां पर FIR दर्ज, रिवॉल्वर जब्त। pic.twitter.com/KuLAjg48CM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 16, 2025

According to reports, Ehsan Khan, a resident of Shahabad, had visited the petrol pump with his wife and daughter, Ariba Khan, to refuel his vehicle. During the process, a verbal argument broke out between Ehsan Khan and a pump employee identified as Rajneesh Kumar over an unspecified issue.

The argument soon escalated, with the employee allegedly pushing Ehsan Khan on the chest, an act that was captured on a mobile phone video. In response to the confrontation, Ariba Khan drew a revolver and pointed it at the employee, prompting panic at the scene. Authorities are investigating the matter. The video’s circulation has sparked widespread discussion online, raising questions about public safety, self-defence, and the need for de-escalation in such disputes.



