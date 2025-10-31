Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up, Leaves Police Stunned in Odisha's Boudh

Bhubaneswar: In a scene straight out of a thriller, a woman who had been presumed dead shocked police officers in Odisha’s Boudh district by suddenly regaining consciousness.

The extraordinary incident occurred at Girasinga village, where a 35-year-old woman had been reported missing two days earlier by her husband. Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation and eventually found her lying unconscious near her house.

Mistaking her condition for death, police officials reportedly kept watch over what they believed was her body through the night. But to everyone’s disbelief, the woman suddenly sat upright in the early hours, leaving the officers on duty dumbfounded.

She was immediately taken to the Boudh District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was alive and in stable condition.

Sources said the woman had a quarrel with her husband before she fainted. Fearing trouble, her husband allegedly concealed her under a pile of garbage and filed a missing person report to mislead the police.

During the subsequent search, police discovered her unconscious near her home and suspected foul play, assuming she had been murdered. However, when a scientific team arrived at the spot the next morning to begin investigations, the woman suddenly regained consciousness stunning both the police and the villagers who had gathered nearby.

The incident has triggered sharp criticism from locals, who questioned how the police could declare someone dead without medical confirmation. Officials have since launched a detailed probe into both the circumstances of Lakshmipriya’s disappearance and the police’s apparent lapse in procedure.



