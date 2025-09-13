 Top
Woman Injured in Bear Attack in J-K's Poonch

PTI
13 Sept 2025 3:35 PM IST

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and managed to chase the bear back into a nearby forest

Jammu: A woman was seriously injured in a bear attack in a remote village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

Rubina Begum was attacked outside her house in Gagrian, Sawjian area around 5.30 am, they said.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and managed to chase the bear back into a nearby forest, they said.
Begum was admitted to a hospital in Poonch for treatment.
Her husband, Mohd Yousuf, has requested the wildlife protection department for necessary measures to prevent frequent black bear incursions into human habitats.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
